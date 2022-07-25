Breaking News
Updated on: 25 July,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Motorists and the public can use the JVLR Road to reach either Powai or Marol

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on Aarey Road for repair work; check details here

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday imposed traffic restrictions in Aarey due to various repair works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
 
"MMRC and MCGM is carrying out various work in the area of Aarey Colony on 25/07/2022, the traffic on the roads from Aarey Colony to Marol Naka and Aarey Colony to Philterpada under Dindoshi Traffic Division, needs to be diverted on 25/07/2022 at 12 am to 12 am tomorrow," Nitin Pawar, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said in a press release.

A traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that for the safety of the citizens and motorists travelling through the Aarey colony in the Dindoshi Traffic Division, the said decision has been taken. 
 
Motorists and the public can use the JVLR Road to reach either Powai or Marol and vice versa. However, those residing in Aarey Colony are allowed to use Aarey road, the statement said.

