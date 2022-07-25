Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 89 per cent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,89,435 million litres of water or 89.09 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Good rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,89,435 million litres of water or 89.09 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 64.73 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,89,435 million litres of water or 89.09 percent on July 25, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 64.73 per cent with 9,36,933 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 4,51,695 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.50 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.72 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 81.45 per cent, Bhatsa 86.32 per cent, Vehar 75.49 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, according to said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with possibility of intense rains at isolated places is predicted today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 7.48 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Monday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 9.23 mm and 10.82 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1268 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1499.5 mm.