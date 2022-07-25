Breaking News
Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai today: BMC

Updated on: 25 July,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A high tide of 3.77 metre is expected at 10.26 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.14 metre is expected at 10 pm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic


Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with possibility of intense rains at isolated places is expected on Monday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 3.77 metre is expected at 10.26 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.14 metre is expected at 10 pm. Also, a low tide of 2.23 metre is likely to occur at 4.28 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 7.48 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Monday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 9.23 mm and 10.82 mm showers, respectively.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1268 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1499.5 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.1°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.9°C.

