Plastic ban in Mumbai: For now, BMC cracks down on sellers, shopkeepers

A BMC official inspects a shop for banned plastic and thermocol products

The BMC has started action against sellers and shopkeepers over plastic, thermocol products that have been banned. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre said, “At present we are not taking action against citizens. We are appealing to them to not use plastic products.”

“So far the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has seized 512 kgs of banned plastic and other material from 128 places,” Kabre said, adding that legal action has been initiated against three people who refused to pay fines.

The state government passed an order to ban single-use plastic and thermocol products in 2018, but it was lifted during the pandemic. The civic body again enforced the same from July 1.

A BMC official said, “We have started taking action, but as this is the first phase, we are just focussing on shopkeepers and traders. If traders stop using plastic bags and other items, consumers, too, will not get plastic.”

“For first-time offenders, the fine is Rs 5,000, which will be increased to R10,000 if found violating the law a second time. In case of third-time violation, there will be a fine of Rs 20,000 along with up to three months in jail,” he added.

What’s banned!

. Compostable plastic (excluding waste and nursery bags)

. All types of carry bags including non-woven bags with and without handle

. Dish, bowl, container

(As per Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products Notification, 2018)

. Plastic and thermocol for decoration

. Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron

. Packing film around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets

. Earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks

. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery

(As per the Central notification of 2021)