Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols

BMC issues circular on state govt's directives, removing bar on idol height, waiving fees on mandals, sculptors’ pandals, permissions, etc

A sculptor works on a Ganesha idol, at Pohekar Ganpati Kala Kendra in Chinchpokli on July 17. Pic/Sameer Markande

No charges on Ganpati pandals, for fire safety permissions and no restrictions on heights of idols, the BMC has announced following the new government's directives last week. Any advance payment made this year will be refunded, said the civic body.