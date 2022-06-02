Abandoned newborn at St Regis: Infant’s mother was frustrated by domestic dispute, says Police

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The Malad resident, a working mother, told NM Joshi Marg police that she has been having domestic problems with her husband, who works in a Gulf nation, officers told mid-day

The woman’s husband works abroad, in a Gulf nation, and she alone takes care of her family


Domestic troubles forced the 41-year-old woman to abandon her newborn child in the toilet of a five-star hotel in Worli, police told mid-day. They have admitted her at Nair hospital. The baby is also at the NICU of the hospital.

The Malad resident, a working mother, told NM Joshi Marg police that she has been having domestic problems with her husband, who works in a Gulf nation, officers told mid-day. They have not been speaking to each other for months. The husband also questioned the paternity of the newborn, which enraged the woman, and she abandoned her baby, police added.




Tracing the woman


