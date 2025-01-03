A major accident occurred at the Dharavi-Mahim junction, where a trailer lost control and collided with several parked vehicles, causing significant damage but no injuries.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Accident at Dharavi-Mahim junction: Trailer loses control, damages multiple vehicles x 00:00

In the early hours of the morning, a major accident occurred at the Dharavi-Mahim junction when a large trailer lost control and collided with several parked vehicles, including taxis and tempos.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of five vehicles were severely damaged, with some falling into a roadside gutter due to the impact.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Sahunagar police and Mahim traffic police quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and assess the damage.

To remove the large trailer from the accident site, the traffic police called in a small crane, ensuring that the road could be cleared for traffic flow.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway.