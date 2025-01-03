Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Accident at Dharavi Mahim junction Trailer loses control damages multiple vehicles

Accident at Dharavi-Mahim junction: Trailer loses control, damages multiple vehicles

Updated on: 03 January,2025 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Atul Kamble | atul.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

A major accident occurred at the Dharavi-Mahim junction, where a trailer lost control and collided with several parked vehicles, causing significant damage but no injuries.

Accident at Dharavi-Mahim junction: Trailer loses control, damages multiple vehicles

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Accident at Dharavi-Mahim junction: Trailer loses control, damages multiple vehicles
x
00:00

In the early hours of the morning, a major accident occurred at the Dharavi-Mahim junction when a large trailer lost control and collided with several parked vehicles, including taxis and tempos.


A total of five vehicles were severely damaged, with some falling into a roadside gutter due to the impact.


Fortunately, no injuries were reported.


The Sahunagar police and Mahim traffic police quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and assess the damage.

To remove the large trailer from the accident site, the traffic police called in a small crane, ensuring that the road could be cleared for traffic flow.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Accident dharavi mahim mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK