Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay HC seeking Rs 100 cr damages from his ex wife and brother

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay HC seeking Rs 100 cr damages from his ex-wife and brother

Updated on: 27 March,2023 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay HC seeking Rs 100 cr damages from his ex-wife and brother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui. File Pic


Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife Aaliya alias Zainab Siddiqui and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui accusing them of making defamatory and false statements against him.


The suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla.



The actor, embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with his former wife, requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him.


He also sought a written apology from his former wife and brother.

Also Read: 21-year-old held by Bandra Police from Rajasthan in Salman Khan threat case

As per the suit, Nawazuddin had appointed Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and "blindly" assigned all financial work to him.

However, Shamasuddin started cheating and defrauding Nawazuddin and purchased properties using the actor's money, the suit alleged.

It added that when the actor learnt about the fraud and raised queries, Shamasuddin instigated Aaliya to file a false case against Nawazuddin.

The actor claimed Aaliya and Shamsuddin have misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him.

When Nawazuddin demanded that properties be returned to him, Shamasuddin and Aaliya joined hands and started blackmailing the actor by uploading "cheap videos and comments on social media", the suit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
bombay high court nawazuddin siddiqui news India news mumbai mumbai news bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK