The Adani-backed Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd rebrands as Navbharat Mega Developers, reflecting its renewed vision to transform Dharavi into a modern, sustainable urban hub

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the Adani Group-backed company responsible for the ambitious transformation of Dharavi, Mumbai's sprawling slum, has officially rebranded itself as Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL). This name change is part of the company’s renewed commitment to fostering a "modern, inclusive, and vibrant community," according to a statement from the firm.

The company explained that the new name, Navbharat Mega Developers, reflects its focus on growth, change, and hope, and aligns with the company's broader vision of creating sustainable urban development. The rebranding, which has been approved by both the company's Board of Directors and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, marks a fresh approach to the massive redevelopment project.

Originally, Adani Group held an 80 per cent stake in DRPPL, with the Maharashtra state government owning the remaining share. Following the name change, the ownership structure remains the same. The company intends to turn 620 acres of land—roughly three-quarters the size of New York’s Central Park—into a thriving urban hub. Dharavi, home to around one million people living in substandard conditions with inadequate sanitation facilities, is located near Mumbai's international airport and is regarded as one of the largest slums in Asia.

The redevelopment plan, worth an estimated $3 billion, aims to build a world-class district, providing eligible residents with flats of up to 350 square feet free of cost. This initiative is a key part of the government's broader effort to transform Mumbai’s slums into modern, sustainable urban spaces.

According to the statement, the name "Navbharat," meaning "New India," symbolises the potential of the project to shape a better future, while "Mega" signifies the monumental scale of the undertaking. The term "Developers" points to the company’s role in building a flourishing community that will benefit both the current residents and future generations.

NMDPL is a special purpose vehicle created through a partnership between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, working through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). However, the role of the state government remains unchanged, with the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRP) continuing to supervise the project.

The rebranding is also designed to differentiate the private company from the Maharashtra government’s Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, which also oversees urban planning in the area. NMDPL has made it clear that the core purpose of the project remains the same, and the government’s role remains pivotal in overseeing the redevelopment efforts.

As India strives to become slum-free, the Dharavi redevelopment is considered a crucial step in achieving this ambitious goal. With the new name, Navbharat Mega Developers is reinforcing its dedication to the national cause and its commitment to creating lasting change for the people of Dharavi.

(With input from PTI)