Murdered woman’s brother tells court she would forgive her partner every time

An undated photo of Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar

Listen to this article ‘Aftab would beat up and then apologise to Shraddha Walkar’ x 00:00

Aftab Amin Poonawala used to beat up Shraddha Walkar and then apologise, persuading her to forgive him, her brother testified on Thursday in a Delhi court, which commenced recording the testimonies of witnesses in the sensational murder trial.