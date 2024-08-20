The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with thundershowers in Mumbai on Tuesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update

After a brief lull, Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rainfall on Tuesday morning. Pic/ Atul Kamble

After a brief lull, Mumbai received moderate showers on Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with thundershowers in Mumbai on Tuesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain/thundershower in city and suburbs," read the IMD website.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.7 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.22pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 4.37 metres is expected at 00:33am. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.01 metres is expected at 6.30 pm today and another of 0.30 metres at 06:23am.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached around 94 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Monday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,47,363 million litres, which is 93.52 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 97.64 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 95.67 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.91 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 90.85 per cent, Bhatsa 91.60 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 98.43 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai Traffic updates

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, the north-bound vehicular movement is slow at Family Court Junction owing to an accident at Income Tax Junction.

Earlier, the southbound traffic was disrupted At Dadar TT Bridge owing to a dumper breakdown.