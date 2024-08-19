Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs today

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs today

Updated on: 19 August,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs today

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs today
x
00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain and thundershower in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 4.51 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.45 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 4.10 metres is expected at 11.50 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.37 metres is expected at 5.50 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Sukhsagar Junction due to a tractor breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple states across India including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. Apart from these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and several parts of Southern India. The Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts predicting sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

Speaking on the forecast, IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted here. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR light rainfall is expected...."

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing respite from humid weather conditions.

"Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news mumbai monsoon indian meteorological department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK