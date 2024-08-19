The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain and thundershower in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.51 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.45 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 4.10 metres is expected at 11.50 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.37 metres is expected at 5.50 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Sukhsagar Junction due to a tractor breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple states across India including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. Apart from these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and several parts of Southern India. The Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts predicting sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

Speaking on the forecast, IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted here. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR light rainfall is expected...."

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing respite from humid weather conditions.

"Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)