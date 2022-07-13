Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > After ED and CBI scrutiny more trouble for ex Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Premium

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Following ED and CBI scrutiny, sources now tell mid-day that the DGP may order a review into the ex-commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s alleged meddling in the investigation of a Ponzi scheme

After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Sanjay Pandey and his family members were directors of iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, the body responsible for looking after cyber vulnerabilities and risk management audit of National Stock Exchange, before he quit as director in 2006. File pic


After facing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the NSE Co-Location scam, former Mumbai police commissioner and former DGP Maharashtra, Sanjay Pandey, is under the scanner for asking Amravati police commissioner to stop investigation of the Anugrah Ponzi scheme case. He had done so during his tenure as DGP Maharashtra. Before his appointment as CP Mumbai this year in February, Pandey was DGP of Maharashtra for 10 months.

central bureau of investigation mumbai police amravati mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK