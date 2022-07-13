After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Following ED and CBI scrutiny, sources now tell mid-day that the DGP may order a review into the ex-commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s alleged meddling in the investigation of a Ponzi scheme

Sanjay Pandey and his family members were directors of iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, the body responsible for looking after cyber vulnerabilities and risk management audit of National Stock Exchange, before he quit as director in 2006. File pic

After facing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the NSE Co-Location scam, former Mumbai police commissioner and former DGP Maharashtra, Sanjay Pandey, is under the scanner for asking Amravati police commissioner to stop investigation of the Anugrah Ponzi scheme case. He had done so during his tenure as DGP Maharashtra. Before his appointment as CP Mumbai this year in February, Pandey was DGP of Maharashtra for 10 months.