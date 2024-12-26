The situation has become so dire that locals prefer travelling 5 to 6 extra kilometres through Gorai to reach Chikuwadi instead of directly entering via Link Road, just to avoid the mess caused by blocked roads and dug-up lanes

Only one lane is operational on the Link Road (northbound). Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article After Mid-Day report on simultaneous road digging in Borivli's Chikuwadi, Mumbaikars express frustration on social media x 00:00

After Mid-Day reported on the simultaneous digging of multiple roads in the Chikuwadi area of Borivli, which has created a chaotic maze for residents, motorists, and pedestrians, many people took to social media to express their frustration.

The situation has become so dire that locals prefer travelling 5 to 6 extra kilometres through Gorai to reach Chikuwadi instead of directly entering via Link Road, just to avoid the mess caused by blocked roads and dug-up lanes. The Shimpoli Telephone Exchange signal has become the epicentre of the traffic chaos resulting from the roadwork.

Reacting to Mid-Day's report, social media users expressed frustration, saying it feels like every second road in the city is being dug up.

"Every second road in the city seems to be dug up. Travelling is a nightmare," a social media user said.

"This is condition of every road in every ward of Mumbai (from Bandra to Dahisar) smells like massive corruption right from the top. Same storm water drain which was concretized 20 months back is being destructed and constructed back again. How on the earth is @mybmc able to run scam on such a huge level? I mean some work within a span of 20-23 months?? @mid_day please if you want citizen's help in investigation, do let us know. Ground level we do know! Opposition @INCMumbai @ShivSenaUBT_ should raise their voice at maximum level to uncover the massive corruption going on in Mumbai by @mybmc," another social media user said.

"Same story in Kandivali West and Kandivali East. Dumb & Corrupt BMC has dug up recently concreting roads too- same story every 6 months. Black Money is within BMC Circles. @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @zoru75 @RoadsOfMumbai @RoadsOfBombay," a social media user said.

"@Dev_Fadnavis Mumbai has been dug up beyond imagination & all agencies want to do their work together.Please spare the city for next few months from cement road and other digging work. Nothing bad will happen. Pls see the pollution level, doctors can vouch for this," a Mumbai resident said in a post on X.

"Not only borivali even Malad and Kandivali have been dug up and plus footpath enroachment is amazing in Mumbai areas, no place to walk no roads to drive, what this bmc and current government upto in this management?," a social media user said in a post on X.

"I agree, it’s absolute chaos. Plus not even completing the work even after months of it being dug up! Also none of the footpaths are resorted in the areas which were dug up 12 months ago!!," another social media user said.