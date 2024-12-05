Residents alarmed that lack of coordination between civic authority and police might see reclaimed Bhaji Market Gully being run over by illegal vendors again

Illegal hawkers back at Court Lane, popularly known as Bhaji Market Gully, in Borivli West, on Wednesday night. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Borivli: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action x 00:00

Days after being evicted from Borivli’s Court Lane, popularly known as Bhaji Market Gully, illegal hawkers were seen surreptitiously returning to the spot, exploiting the apparent lack of coordination between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police.

Despite civic vehicles being stationed in the lane in shifts, a makeshift market thrives as soon as officials wrap up their monitoring around 7.30 pm

A three-day spot check by mid-day from Sunday revealed a recurring pattern. In the morning and afternoon, when BMC vehicles were present, hawkers were notably absent or seen in very few numbers. However, by evening, once the vehicles left, the lane was immediately reoccupied. BMC vehicles typically arrive at the spot around 10 am after which action is taken against the hawkers sitting on the road. The vehicles are stationed there till about 7.30 pm until which the road is clear. However, once the vehicles leave, hawkers make a beeline to the gully with their wares.

Bhaji Market Gully in Borivli West around 11 am on Wednesday, when civic officials were present at the spot. Pic/Prasun Choudhari; (right) Illegal hawkers flood the stretch a couple of hours later. Pic/Nimesh Dave

This routine has sparked concerns among residents and shopkeepers, who question the effectiveness of the current measures and the apparent disconnect between the civic body and cops.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner, R Central ward said the BMC had formally requested the police to patrol the area, particularly during the hours when civic teams were unavailable. “We have requested the police to make the rounds so that the hawkers do not return after BMC vehicles leave,” she said.

A senior citizen, requesting anonymity, said, “As long as BMC vehicles are present on the street, the road is free of hawkers. After the vans leave, hawkers flood the spot. We’ve been told that the police are supposed to patrol the area in the absence of BMC vehicles. The road is just beside a police station. It is not like the cops have to travel a great distance to monitor the situation. Are the police blind or do they never come out of the police station?”

Maloji Shinde, senior police officer, Borivli police station said, “Since the past three days, we have been short of staff owing to bandobast duty for the swearing-in ceremony and Mahaparinirvan Diwas. As soon as the bandobast for these two days is done, we will resume patrolling Bhaji Market Gully.”

Anand Bhoite, DCP, Zone XI, said, “We have appointed six constables to deal with hawkers specifically. Apart from this, whenever the BMC takes action, we make sure that necessary police protection is provided to their officials.”

Sudesh Naik, a Borivli resident, said, “This is an endless cycle. The BMC clears the hawkers during the day, but the vendors are back once they leave. It feels like a waste of resources unless the authorities work together to enforce the rules.”

“The return of hawkers after BMC vehicles leave has also raised concerns, as the entire road becomes impossible to walk on,” Naik added.

Selective action?

Some residents and illegal hawkers have alleged certain makeshift stalls on the footpath were not demolished when the BMC was cracking down on hawkers. Nandedkar said, “These are baseless allegations. We take action regularly. Some stall owners return after action is taken.”