Sushant Singh Rajput (right) CBI has also cleared actress Rhea Chakraborty of all charges in the case. File pics

It is a case of suicide, without any medical doubt,” said Dr Sudhir Gupta, professor and head of forensic medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, speaking to mid-day on Sunday about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death following the CBI’s closure report. A medical board of five senior AIIMS doctors, chaired by Dr Gupta, unanimously concluded that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a case of suicide.

“Based on AIIMS’s forensic report, circumstantial investigations, and corroboration of all available evidence, the CBI has filed a closure report in the actors death case,” Dr Gupta told mid-day. Following the CBI’s takeover of the investigation in 2020—after registering an FIR based on a complaint by the actor’s father—the agency sought an expert opinion from AIIMS, submitting 16 questions for clarity.



Dr Sudhir Gupta, professor and head of forensic medicine at AIIMS

A three-member forensic team from AIIMS, along with officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the CBI, visited Cooper Hospital’s postmortem centre and the actor’s residence, where he was found dead on June 14, 2020. “Our team approached this case holistically. It was not a second postmortem but an expert forensic analysis meant to settle nationwide doubts,” said Dr Gupta.

Excerpts of AIIMS medical board’s answers

Whether the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput is antemortem/postmortem hanging or strangulation?

The ligature mark on the neck is consistent with antemortem hanging. The neck dissection did not show any injuries or haemorrhages in the subcutaneous tissues, muscles, cartilage, hyoid bone, or other internal laryngeal structures. No drugs or poison were detected in the viscera or blood. The cause of death is asphyxia due to antemortem hanging.

If the cause of death is antemortem hanging, was it suicidal or homicidal?

Ante-mortem hanging in this case is suicidal in nature.

Could the kurta (ligature material) have caused the ligature mark on the deceased’s neck?

Yes, the kurta could have produced the ligature mark during hanging.

What does the pattern of the ligature mark on the deceased’s neck suggest?

The ligature mark is a pressure abrasion, ascending from front to back on the upper neck. The pattern is consistent with antemortem hanging.

What could be the possible reason for the reddish-black spot on the left side of the deceased’s neck?

The spot corresponds to the left collar of the T-shirt the deceased was wearing. The collar was likely caught beneath the noose, causing this mark.

Could the deceased have been drugged before being hanged or strangulated?

No. Toxicology reports from AIIMS and Forensic Science Laboratory, Mumbai, ruled out the presence of any poison or drugs.

What does the presence of saliva on the face and T-shirt of the deceased indicate?

This is a sign of ante-mortem hanging.

What does the presence of semen on the genitals of the deceased indicate?

This is suggestive of death due to antemortem hanging.

Are there any major lacunae in the Cooper Hospital postmortem report?

No major issues were found, except for procedural differences.

What does the colour of the deceased’s lips and nails suggest?

AIIMS opinion: The bluish discoloration is characteristic of asphyxial death due to hypoxia.

What does the empty bladder of the deceased suggest?

The deceased had consumed coconut water and pomegranate juice at around 9.15 am. The presence of liquid in the stomach and an empty bladder suggests he hanged himself within 30–60 minutes of his last oral intake.

Were there any other injuries on the deceased’s body, including limb abnormalities?

No external or internal injuries were found apart from the ligature mark. The faint purplish discolouration on the lower limbs is due to postmortem hypostasis, not injuries.

Can the time of death be precisely determined?

Considering all facts and evidence, the deceased likely died around 10.00 am on June 14, 2020.

Any specific observations based on photographs of the deceased?

The medical board examined multiple possibilities, including strangulation, the use of a stun gun, drug incapacitation, and staged hanging. After thorough analysis, the board concluded that the manner of death was suicidal antemortem hanging.

What next?

Senior criminal lawyer Dinesh Tiwari stated that the closure report can be contested in court by the complainant. “The court may accept or reject the report. If rejected, further investigation may be ordered,” he said.