Air India fined Rs 90 lakhs for flying flight with ‘unqualified’ crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a significant penalty on Air India for operating a flight with non-qualified crew members, a move highlighting the seriousness of safety protocol violations in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, Air India’s director of training has also been suspended by DGCA for the violations. “A penalty of Rs 90 lakh has been levied on Air India for operating a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a first officer who was not fully qualified. This scheduling incident, reported as having serious safety ramifications, came to light through a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10, 2024,” said an official statement from DGCA.

In addition to the financial penalty on the airline, DGCA has also imposed fines on key personnel within Air India. “The Director of Operations faces a penalty of R6 lakh, while the Director of Training has been fined Rs 3 lakh. These penalties underscore the DGCA’s commitment to enforcing regulatory compliance at all levels of airline management.” The statement adds.

“The involved pilot has been issued a warning to exercise greater caution to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” said a senior officer from DGCA who is aware of the investigation. “Following the voluntary report, the DGCA undertook a comprehensive investigation into Air India’s operations. This included a review of documentation and a spot check of the airline’s scheduling facilities. The investigation revealed deficiencies and multiple violations of regulatory provisions by several post-holders and staff, which could significantly impact safety,” the senior officer added.

“We issued show-cause notices (SCNs) on July 22, 2024, to the flight commander and DGCA-approved post-holders at Air India, asking them to explain their positions. However, the replies received failed to provide satisfactory justifications. Consequently, the we initiated enforcement action under the relevant rules and regulations, resulting in the penalties now imposed,” the senior official added. A source from DGCA aware of the happenings and investigation also disclosed that the director of training has also been suspended by DGCA for the violations.

Air India has not yet commented on the matter. When contacted, the spokesperson of the airline said that the airline has not yet issued a statement regarding this. Meanwhile, a query sent to the airline went unanswered till the time of this report going to press.