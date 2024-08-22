The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on Air India flight from Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad. The passengers who travelled on the flight are presently waiting for their luggage to be delivered, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Air India, in a statement, said that a specific security alert was detected on flight AI 657 during cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram and "the crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety as top priority," reported PTI.

The flight has landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram and has been parked in a remote bay for the mandatory checks by security agencies, said Air India Spokesperson.

"A specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI657 during a cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram on August 22. Crew carried out all the laid-down security drills keeping passenger safety as top priority. The flight has landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram and has been parked in a remote bay for the mandatory checks by security agencies. All passengers and crew disembarked safely. Air India accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," said an Air India Spokesperson, reported ANI.

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, airport sources said earlier, reported PTI.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said.

The bomb threat on Air India flight was communicated by the pilot at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said, reported PTI.

Subsequently, a full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said.

"There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said, reported PTI.

The flight has been kept in the isolation bay. Passengers are to be evacuated soon, said Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials, reported ANI.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, " AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," reported ANI.

Details on the origin of the bomb threat on Air India flight and other information are awaited, they added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)