Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala Bomb threat on Air India flight full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Updated on: 22 August,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad

Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport
x
00:00

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on Air India flight from Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad. The passengers who travelled on the flight are presently waiting for their luggage to be delivered, reported PTI.



Meanwhile, Air India, in a statement, said that a specific security alert was detected on flight AI 657 during cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram and "the crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety as top priority," reported PTI.


The flight has landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram and has been parked in a remote bay for the mandatory checks by security agencies, said Air India Spokesperson.

"A specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI657 during a cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram on August 22. Crew carried out all the laid-down security drills keeping passenger safety as top priority. The flight has landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram and has been parked in a remote bay for the mandatory checks by security agencies. All passengers and crew disembarked safely. Air India accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," said an Air India Spokesperson, reported ANI.

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, airport sources said earlier, reported PTI.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said.

The bomb threat on Air India flight was communicated by the pilot at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said, reported PTI.

Subsequently, a full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said.

"There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said, reported PTI.

The flight has been kept in the isolation bay. Passengers are to be evacuated soon, said Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials, reported ANI.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, " AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," reported ANI.

Details on the origin of the bomb threat on Air India flight and other information are awaited, they added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thiruvananthapuram kerala india air india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK