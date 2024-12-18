The student-specific fares offer up to a 10 per cent discount on base fares for all flights, an additional 10 kg baggage allowance, and a one-time free date change option upon booking through Air India’s direct channels

Air India, the country's leading global airline, has introduced a range of special fares and additional benefits for students travelling on its domestic and international route network. The new initiative aims to make flying more affordable and accessible for students while offering them a world-class, full-service flying experience.

Special student fare benefits:

The student-specific fares offer up to a 10 per cent discount on base fares for all flights, an additional 10 kg baggage allowance, and a one-time free date change option upon booking through Air India’s direct channels, including its website (airindia.com) and mobile app. These special student fares are available across all three cabins—Economy, Premium Economy, and Business.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India, said, "With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and making full-service flying more accessible and rewarding."

Global connectivity for students:

The airline in a statement said that Air India offers non-stop flights between India and 42 international destinations, alongside 49 cities within India. Students travelling between cities like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia can now enjoy more flexibility and ease of travel.

Additional savings:

In addition to the special fares, Air India does not charge a convenience fee for bookings made through its mobile app, saving students Rs 399 on domestic flights and up to Rs 999 on international flights. Extra savings can be unlocked when students pay via UPI, net banking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India's banking partners on airindia.com or through the Air India app. Combined with these offers, students can enjoy discounts of up to 25 per cent, the airline said.

In-flight entertainment and WiFi:

The airline said that it also offers complimentary in-flight entertainment across its entire fleet. Students can enjoy entertainment either on their personal devices through Vista Stream, Air India’s wireless streaming service, or on in-seat screens. Additionally, the airline is rolling out in-flight WiFi connectivity on select international flights, enhancing the travel experience.

Maharaja Club loyalty benefits:

Students can also enroll in Air India’s revamped loyalty program, 'Maharaja Club', to earn reward points on every trip. These points can be redeemed for complimentary tickets, upgrades, and more. Members who book directly on airindia.com or the Air India mobile app can earn up to 33% additional reward points.

Eligibility criteria for student fares:

To avail of the special student fares, travellers must meet the following criteria:

Aged 12 or older on the day of travel for domestic flights

Aged between 12 and 30 years for international flights

Enrolled in a full-time academic program for at least one year

Attending a recognized educational institution (school, college, or university)

Carrying a valid student ID or acceptance letter, or a valid Student Visa

Booking process:

The special student fares can only be booked through Air India’s direct channels, including the airline’s website, mobile app, customer contact centre, and at airport and city ticketing offices.

With these new offerings, Air India is ensuring that students have access to affordable, convenient, and enriching travel options, helping them pursue their educational goals with ease.