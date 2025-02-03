The BMC has also been directed to halt any digging activities at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the officials said

MPCB has instructed BMC to plant tall, native trees around the perimeter of the park

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the visit of Board Chairman to the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and directed the civic body to focus on greenery and dust control measures, the officials said.

The directions are a part of the initiative to curb the air pollution in Mumbai.

The BMC has also been directed to halt any digging activities at Shivaji Park in Dadar, including the installation of pandals, in a bid to control dust pollution, the officials said.

The decision comes after the IIT Bombay raised concerns over the removal of red soil at the park as a measure to mitigate dust.

In a letter to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Environment), BMC, MPCB has outlined a series of actions to manage dust emissions and improve the park's greenery. The letter follows a recent visit by MPCB Chairman to Shivaji Park on January 6, 2025, and a subsequent meeting held at the MPCB office on January 28, 2025.

Key directives from MPCB include:

- MPCB has ruled out the removal of red soil at Shivaji Park, deeming it unfeasible. Instead, the BMC has been instructed to adopt alternative measures to control dust.

- The BMC is required to hire a professional curator to recommend suitable grass species that will help stabilise the soil and enhance its fertility. Small patches of grass must be developed within one month, and a full-scale grass plantation, excluding the cricket pitch areas, should be completed before the monsoon season.

- To irrigate the new greenery, the BMC must use treated sewage water. If necessary, a small sewage treatment plant (STP) should be set up at Shivaji Park to ensure a sustainable water supply.

- MPCB has instructed BMC to plant tall, native trees around the perimeter of the park to serve as windbreaks and reduce wind-driven dust.

- BMC is required to submit a detailed report on the progress and action plans, including the types of grass planted, the timeline for planting, maintenance schedules, and water sources. The report must be submitted to MPCB by April 2025.

- In a move to minimise disruption to the Shivaji Park, the MPCB has ordered that no digging be allowed for the installation of pandals at Shivaji Park.

The BMC has been also asked to engage with all stakeholders, including local residents, sports clubs, and environmental authorities, to keep them informed of the ongoing improvements.