Airlines soar with improved on-time performance

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Challenges to maintain OTP results loom ahead the monsoon season

Akasa Air has emerged as the top performer in OTP

Key Highlights

  1. Month of March has brought a notable upturn in airlines` on-time performance (OTP) reports
  2. Major airlines have shown remarkable improvement
  3. Akasa Air has emerged as the top performer in OTP, with 91 per cent rate

After a sluggish start to the year, the month of March has brought a notable upturn in airlines' on-time performance (OTP) reports. Major airlines have shown remarkable improvement, with some achieving impressive OTP percentages. According to data published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Akasa Air has emerged as the top performer in OTP, with 91 per cent rate.


On the other end of the spectrum, Vistara has recorded a 74 per cent OTP rate, placing it at the bottom of the list. Meanwhile, experts claim that the performance is going to drastically decrease again in the rainy season, which is to hit India in June.


"The improvement in OTP across the board is a positive sign for the aviation industry, indicating a renewed focus on ensuring timely departures and arrivals. Passengers can expect a more reliable and efficient travel experience as airlines continue to prioritise punctuality." said a senior Flight instructor working with an airline.


"March has brought a welcome change in Airlines' On-Time Performance reports, with major carriers showing significant improvement. As the industry continues to recover from the challenges of the past two months, this increase in OTP is a promising indicator of better days ahead for air travel." the senior flight instructor added. 

91%
Akasa Air’s OTP performance

