Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9

The runways will be shut for pre-monsoon preparation. File Pic/Sameer Markande

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily close down its runways for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on May 9. The annual monsoon contingency plan involves the temporary closure of its primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, May 9, for the maintenance and repair work.