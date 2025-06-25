Breaking News
Ajit Pawar backs Opposition against Hindi introduction

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Deputy CM’s view contradicts the Mahayuti’s decision to implement a three-language format in all schools across Maharashtra from Std I to IV

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Not only Opposition parties, but even one of the two deputy chief ministers, Ajit Pawar, is of the opinion that Hindi should not be introduced as a subject for students from Std I to IV. Pawar’s view contradicts the Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena) decision to implement a three-language format in all schools across Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Pawar said, “Imposing an additional language at such a young age will overburden children who already have a packed syllabus.” He further stated that no one is against any language, including Hindi, but it should be introduced in schools from Std V onward.


Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting to review the three-language format in Maharashtra. The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and senior officials of the department, was convened following opposition from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.


During the meeting, it was decided that any further decision on the issue would be taken only after consulting Marathi scholars, political party leaders, and other concerned organisations opposing the new education policy. Meanwhile, according to Mantralaya officials, Minister Bhuse is likely to begin meeting stakeholders this week. A final decision on the matter is expected to be made by the state government within the next week or fortnight.

In April, the government had issued a Government Resolution stating that, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Maharashtra would adopt a three-language format, with Hindi as the third language. However, following backlash, the government revised its order, clarifying that Hindi would not be mandatory but optional, though critics saw this as a backdoor attempt to promote Hindi. As per the NEP, two of the three languages should be native to India, and a regional language is mandatory.

