Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!

Declares he doesn’t want Oppn leader post anymore and will be OK with any other role uncle assigns him

Ajit Pawar speaks at the NCP’s 24th foundation day at Shanmu-khananda Auditorium on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that he wishes to discontinue as the Opposition leader in the Assembly to work for the party organisation. The statement is expected to create another phase of internal power struggle in the NCP, even as dust hasn’t settled yet on the controversy that had come to fore after the restructuring of the national set-up.

The Opposition leader was speaking at the party's 24th foundation day function in Mumbai on Wednesday, about a fortnight after the party appointed his cousin Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the national working presidents. The appointments had triggered talks that Ajit had been given short shrift by the national president, his uncle Sharad Pawar.

“I have worked for so many years in many positions. I was not interested in becoming the Opposition leader, but since the MLAs wanted me and signed for me, the seniors approved my name. I have worked in the capacity for a year. As I have been working in that position, some say that I don’t go hard on the government. I say, should I have held them (the rulers) by their throats?” he said.

NCP acting president Praful Patel with Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Sharad Pawar at Shanmukhananda Auditorium on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

“So, now I say enough is enough. Relieve me (from the Opposition leader’s post) and give me some responsibility in the party organisation and then see how the party functions. That said, I understand that it is the authority of the party leaders. But I have expressed my wish because others too express their wish. I have shouldered the responsibility given to me. Give me a position in the organisation and I will do justice to that position,” he said.

Ajit Pawar came down heavily on the verbose in the party who he said should understand that only making speeches would not make the party number one. “Many people become ministers and win elections, but they cannot help others win. Those who speak should also work for the party.”

He said when the party was founded, with him and others, they were 35 or 40. “We were called juniors then. Later many joined and left us. It is said that a new generation comes every 25 years. Recently, it was also said the changes will be made.”

Ajit Pawar slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for splurging taxpayers’ money on events like yoga. “When I speak, the CM says I speak a lot against him. I say that you only rub your beard. What can I do?” he said.

Pawar mum on Ajit

National president Sharad Pawar, who spoke later, did not take up Ajit’s demand. He commented on the current political affairs and accused the government of failure on many grounds, especially in the agriculture sector.

“The farmers are upset because they don’t get a good price for their produce. In the past five months, 391 distressed farmers have committed suicide. Ajit Pawar and others have told you how this government has been functioning,” he said, adding that communal riots were on the rise.

“Communal tensions are built up where the ruling is weak. It’s a conspiracy to reap political benefits. The law and order is very important for any state. Between January and May this year, 3,152 girls and women have gone missing. We have to ensure that such parties don’t come to power again,” he added.

Rejected BJP offer in ’99

Working president Patel recalled how Pawar senior had rejected former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s offer to join the BJP (NDA) in 1999 in the state and the Centre. “We had 58 MLAs and 9 MPs then. After meeting Vajpayee, saheb told me in the car that the offer was good, but he wouldn’t take it. Instead, he said he would form the government with the Congress despite having had a fight with it (the NCP was formed that year after breaking away from the Congress),” he said.

Another working president, Supriya Sule, also launched a frontal attack on the BJP.

State president Jayant

Patil said he has been working for five years and a month in the position. “I request the party leaders to give some time for the organisation,” he said.