Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ajit Pawar led group has no right to sack me as Maha NCP president says Jayant Patil

Ajit Pawar-led group has no right to sack me as Maha NCP president, says Jayant Patil

Updated on: 04 July,2023 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A day earlier, the Ajit Pawar camp appointed Sunil Tatkare as the new Maharashtra NCP President, replacing Jayant Patil

Ajit Pawar-led group has no right to sack me as Maha NCP president, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil. File Pic

Listen to this article
Ajit Pawar-led group has no right to sack me as Maha NCP president, says Jayant Patil
x
00:00

Maharashtra NCP President, Jayant Patil, stated on Tuesday that the group led by Ajit Pawar has no authority to dismiss him from his position. He further asserted that all 53 NCP MLAs are aligned with party chief Sharad Pawar.


A day earlier, the Ajit Pawar camp appointed Sunil Tatkare as the Maharashtra NCP president in place of Jayant Patil. It also asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from membership of the House.


Hours before Jayant Patil was replaced by the Ajit Pawar camp, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had removed the party's working president Praful Patel and general secretary Tatkare for engaging in "anti-party" activities.


The action was taken against Patel and Tatkare after they attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar who took oath as deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP cabinet on Sunday, while eight NCP MLAs joined as ministers.

"The faction led by (Ajit Pawar) is a 'Notionalist' Party. They have no right to remove me from the post (of NCP state unit president)," Jayant Patil told reporters.
He also said he had taken action against the nine MLAs who have joined the government.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs.

"All MLAs are with us and you will know tomorrow," Jayant Patil claimed.
The Ajit Pawar camp in a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan had claimed that they have the support of 40 MLAs of NCP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news nationalist congress party national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK