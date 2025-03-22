Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ajit Pawar led NCP to celebrate Maharashtra Mahotsav to mark states Foundation Day

Ajit Pawar-led NCP to celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to mark state's Foundation Day

Updated on: 22 March,2025 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Various social, cultural, artistic, sports and literary programmes will be held in Mumbai between May 1 and May 3 with the aim of introducing the youth to Maharashtra's glorious history

Ajit Pawar-led NCP to celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to mark state's Foundation Day

Sunil Tatkare. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Ajit Pawar-led NCP to celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to mark state's Foundation Day
x
00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to mark the 65th anniversary of the formation of the state on May 1, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Saturday.


He provided an outline of the events that will be organised as part of the celebrations at a meeting of the party's various cells on Friday.


Various social, cultural, artistic, sports and literary programmes will be held in Mumbai between May 1 and May 3 with the aim of introducing the youth to Maharashtra's glorious history.


Over the following 15 days, similar events highlighting Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage will be organized in administrative regions like Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, and Amravati, Tatkare said in a statement.

He urged functionaries to propose ideas that highlight the state's identity and cultural richness while celebrating 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' as an official state-wide party event, adding that the Foundation Day of the state on May 1 will be celebrated with grandeur across all six state divisions, including Mumbai.

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the NCP is moving ahead with the vision of "20 per cent politics and 80 per cent social service", he said.

The party had earlier organised 'Swarajya Saptah' on February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well as 'Classical Marathi Language Day' on February 27. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nationalist congress party ajit pawar maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK