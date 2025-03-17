The finance minister said that the beneficiaries who open their accounts under the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Mahayuti government has prioritised infrastructure development along with agriculture, industries, employment generation and welfare schemes to achieve the goal of "Viksit Maharashtra'.

Replying to a debate in the legislative assembly on the state budget 2025-26, Pawar also said that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will empower women in Maharashtra and boost the state's economy.

"I would like to explain the unique significance of this scheme to the house. As the Finance Minister, when I look at this scheme, I also consider what it will contribute to the state’s economy in the future. Direct cash transfers of Rs 1,500 are being given to sisters. The government has taken a big step in women empowerment," he said.

Pawar said that the beneficiaries who open their accounts under the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

"There are institutions such as the Maharashtra Women’s Economic Development Corporation, district cooperative banks, and cooperative banks in the state. For women who want to start small or large businesses, I urge you to launch loan schemes in conjunction with the Ladki Bahin Scheme. This will not only keep the scheme as assistance but will also take a step forward in empowering women. This is not a small sum... approximately Rs 45,000 crore will go to women every year. Through this, the sisters will become empowered, their families will benefit, and this money will flow into the state’s economy, contributing both large and small to the economic growth," the Finance Minister said.

He also stated that the government has decided to increase the provisions for schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"A 40 per cent increase has been proposed for schemes benefiting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Provisions have also been made for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Vimukta Jatis, Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes, Dhangars, and differently-abled individuals," said Pawar.

State's debt burden

The issue of the state's rising debt burden was raised in the discussion. He informed that the estimated debt for 2024-25 is Rs 7,82,991 crore. Looking at the data of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the total debt over the past 15 years, it is observed that as GSDP has increased, the total debt has also increased in proportion. The ratio of debt to GSDP has remained between 16 per cent and 19 per cent, informed Pawar.

In 2025-26, the estimated GSDP of the state will be Rs 49,39,305 crore, with a debt of Rs 9,32,242 crore, which is about 18.87 per cent of GSDP.

"The state can take on debt up to 25 per cent. Therefore, the current debt is within a safe limit, and it is incorrect to spread misconceptions about the state's debt situation," he clarified.

According to Pawar, the Central Government has introduced the Scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure to help states with capital expenditure. This scheme offers interest-free loans with a tenure of 50 years. By March, Rs 12,000 crore is expected to be disbursed under this scheme, Pawar said. The funds will be used for capital expenditure on projects such as roads, tourism development, medical colleges, infrastructure, water supply projects, and urban facilities.