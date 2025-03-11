State government allocates Rs 36,000 crore for women’s welfare scheme, down from the projected Rs 46,000 crore

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar arrives at the Vidhan Bhavan with the Budget documents. Pic/PTI

The state government has reduced the budget allocation for its most popular scheme–Ladki Bahin Yojana. Before the Assembly elections the state government maintained that the scheme would cost Rs 46,000 crore, but on Monday, the government in its budget allocated Rs 36,000 crore for its flagship women's welfare scheme for the financial year 2025-2026.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the government will fulfil its promise of raising the amount for the welfare scheme.

Speaking to the media the CM said, “It would be wrong to say that the budget has been reduced. The actual expenditure anticipated for the scheme was Rs 46,000 crore. But, in the current year, a lesser amount was required. If more than the allocated budget is required, the additional can always be done in the July or December Assembly session.

As per the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the state government provides R1500 monthly allowances to women. During the poll campaign, the MVA assured that if voted to power, the amount would be raised to Rs 3000 per month. In competition with the MVA, the Mahayuti during the campaign announced to hike the amount to Rs 2100 per month.

The MVA slammed the government for not keeping its promise made to voters.

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “The government is playing with the sentiments of voters. If they were not going to hike the welfare amount in the budget, they should have mentioned during the election campaign on the date and time about the timeline of the revised amount to be introduced in the system.”

However, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that the opposition is always unhappy, whatever decision the government takes. “Our commitment is genuine, and we will honour it. It is not the printing mistake,” Shinde said, referring to Congress once referring to promises made in its manifesto as a printing error.

Criteria for Ladki Bahin

Women aged 21 to 65 from families with an annual income below R2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. However, those who have a family member who is an income taxpayer, a permanent government employee, or a pensioner, or those receiving benefits from other government financial schemes, are ineligible. Additionally, women from families that own a four-wheeler—except a tractor—do not qualify for the scheme.