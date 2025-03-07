Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: Ladki Bahin Yojana won't be scrapped, govt working to ensure gainful benefits, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis was taking part in the debate in the assembly to mark International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on March 8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reiterated that the Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue and said his government was working to ensure the financial aid provided under it brings gainful benefits to beneficiaries, reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis was taking part in the debate in the assembly to mark International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on March 8.

"The Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be scrapped. The state government is working to ensure the financial aid brings gainful benefits to beneficiaries. The scheme will be implemented effectively," the CM said, reported PTI.

The government's pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the legislative assembly during the day mentioned that a sum of Rs 17,505.90 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024, reported PTI.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', the flagship scheme of the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, was formally launched in August last year. Under the scheme, eligible women get financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

CM Fadnavis also hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar and said they showed everyone how to run welfare states in the era of monarchies.

In all, 2.38 crore women availed the benefit and expenditure of Rs 17,505.90 crore was incurred up to December, 2024, the Economic Survey report said.

The objective of this scheme is to promote employment and economic development by providing adequate facilities to women and girls in the age group 21 to 65 years. It was also aimed at rehabilitating women economically and socially, making them self-reliant, it said.

The scheme aims to promote the empowerment of women and girls and improve the health and nutritional status of women and children dependent on them, it added.

The Ladki Bahin scheme was touted as one of the primary reasons for the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the November 2024 assembly polls. The ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.

During the assembly poll campaign, Mahayuti leaders promised to hike the Ladki Bahin monthly aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

However, the scheme has been attacked by the opposition over its financial viability in a state where the fiscal deficit has touched Rs 2 lakh crore.

(With inputs from PTI)