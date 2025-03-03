Tatkare further said that the installment for March will be disbursed before the end of the budget session which is on March 26

Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare on Monday said that the February allowance under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will be disbursed to beneficiaries on the eve of International Women's Day, PTI reported.

Speaking to PTI reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the state women and child development minister said that the process of direct benefit transfer (DBT) will begin on March 5.

She also said that the scheme has reached 2.5 crore women, and over 2.35 crore beneficiaries have received the allowance last month.

Tatkare further said that the installment for March will be disbursed before the end of the budget session which is on March 26, while the allowance for February will be deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the eve of March 8, International Women's Day, PTI cited.

When asked about the government's poll promise of increasing the aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, she said the chief minister and deputy CM will decide about the same.

Maharashtra: No change in 'Ladki Bahin' scheme criteria, videos on social media misleading, says Aditi Tatkare

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator from Shrivardhan, Aditi Tatkare, said that there is no change in the criteria for the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. She also appealed to the beneficiaries to not believe in the social media videos which claim that the criteria for the scheme have been changed.

"Misleading information is being circulated on social media through reels and videos about the Chief Minister's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. The Women and Child Development Department of the state has informed that there has been no change in the criteria of the scheme since its implementation. As a woman representative, I am personally monitoring this. However, we request everyone not to fall prey to rumours being spread on social media," she wrote in a post in Marathi on social media platform X.

Tatkare, who has served as the Minister for Women and Child Development of Maharashtra in the previous Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, oversaw the scheme's rollout.

The monthly cash-transfer scheme has been one of the biggest factors for the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections held on November 20.

On Monday, she had also dismissed reports about the state's purported plan to re-scrutinise applications of beneficiary women under the flagship scheme.



(With inputs from PTI)