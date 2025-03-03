Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ladki Bahin installment for Feb to be released on eve of International Womens Day says Tatkare

Ladki Bahin installment for Feb to be released on eve of International Women's Day, says Tatkare

Updated on: 03 March,2025 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tatkare further said that the installment for March will be disbursed before the end of the budget session which is on March 26

Ladki Bahin installment for Feb to be released on eve of International Women's Day, says Tatkare

File Pic

Listen to this article
Ladki Bahin installment for Feb to be released on eve of International Women's Day, says Tatkare
x
00:00

Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare on Monday said that the February allowance under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will be disbursed to beneficiaries on the eve of International Women's Day, PTI reported.


Speaking to PTI reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the state women and child development minister said that the process of direct benefit transfer (DBT) will begin on March 5.


She also said that the scheme has reached 2.5 crore women, and over 2.35 crore beneficiaries have received the allowance last month.


Tatkare further said that the installment for March will be disbursed before the end of the budget session which is on March 26, while the allowance for February will be deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the eve of March 8, International Women's Day, PTI cited.

When asked about the government's poll promise of increasing the aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, she said the chief minister and deputy CM will decide about the same. 

Maharashtra: No change in 'Ladki Bahin' scheme criteria, videos on social media misleading, says Aditi Tatkare

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator from Shrivardhan, Aditi Tatkare, said that there is no change in the criteria for the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. She also appealed to the beneficiaries to not believe in the social media videos which claim that the criteria for the scheme have been changed. 

"Misleading information is being circulated on social media through reels and videos about the Chief Minister's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. The Women and Child Development Department of the state has informed that there has been no change in the criteria of the scheme since its implementation. As a woman representative, I am personally monitoring this. However, we request everyone not to fall prey to rumours being spread on social media," she wrote in a post in Marathi on social media platform X.

Tatkare, who has served as the Minister for Women and Child Development of Maharashtra in the previous Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, oversaw the scheme's rollout.

The monthly cash-transfer scheme has been one of the biggest factors for the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections held on November 20.

On Monday, she had also dismissed reports about the state's purported plan to re-scrutinise applications of beneficiary women under the flagship scheme.


(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ladki Bahin Yojana news mumbai mumbai news Mahayuti

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK