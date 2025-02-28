MTDC to offer 50 per cent discount for women tourists on International Women’s Day, says Maharashtra Tourism Minister

This initiative, part of the "Aai" Women-Centric/Gender-Inclusive Tourism Policy, aims to encourage and support women travellers, said Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a 50 per cent discount for women tourists staying at MTDC resorts across Maharashtra from March 1 to 8, 2025. This initiative, part of the "Aai" Women-Centric/Gender-Inclusive Tourism Policy, aims to encourage and support women travellers, said Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Tourism Minister Desai emphasised that MTDC's "Aai" policy was launched to enhance safety, convenience, and comfort for women tourists. "In 2024, this special Women's Day discount was highly successful, benefiting over 1,500 women travellers. Given the positive response, we are extending this offer in 2025," he said. Women can avail of this discount by booking their stays through www.mtdc.co.

Encouraging women’s participation in tourism

State Minister Indranil Naik highlighted MTDC’s initiatives to boost women's participation in tourism, including the operation of women-run accommodations in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai). These facilities are fully managed by women, handling resort operations, security, housekeeping, taxi services, and hospitality, providing employment opportunities in the tourism industry.

Extended discounts for women travellers

In addition to the March 1-8 offer, MTDC will provide a 50 per cent discount on 22 additional selected days throughout the year, making it a total of 30 discount days. The dates for these additional offers will be announced on MTDC’s website.

Special initiatives for women tourists

MTDC has planned several initiatives to create a more inclusive tourism experience for women, including:

- Dedicated stalls for women's self-help groups at tourist destinations

- Heritage walks, adventure tourism, and educational tours

- Training programs for women tourism guides and water tourism trainers

- Special entertainment activities and games for women travellers

- Ensuring Safety and Inclusion for Women Tourists

Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Dr. Atul Patne, stressed the importance of making tourism safe and inclusive for women. "The 'Aai' policy aims to provide more opportunities for women travellers and ensure a secure tourism experience," he said.

MTDC’s Managing Director, Manojkumar Suryawanshi, noted that March 8 is a holiday, and a significant number of women tourists are expected to take advantage of this offer. "This initiative ensures a safe, enjoyable, and affordable travel experience for women," he added.

Women travellers can book their discounted stays online at www.mtdc.co from March 1 to 8, 2025, and enjoy a memorable travel experience at half the price.