Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools

BMC officials say offer is to encourage women to enrol

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool in Dadar West is among the four BMC pools offering the discount. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a 25 per cent discount on fees for women at its four functional swimming pools on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Deputy Commissioner Kishore Gandhi confirmed this. Depending on the type of swimming pool, the annual fee ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,100.

After discount, the annual fee for large swimming pools will be Rs 7,700 instead of Rs 10,100. Whereas the annual fee for small swimming pools will be Rs 6,080 instead of Rs 8,000. A discount scheme of 25 per cent has also been implemented in quarterly and monthly charges in the same way. Sessions from 11 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm are reserved for women. A BMC official said that despite reserve sessions the women’s response is low. “We want to encourage them with this concession,” the official said.

The discount scheme is also extended to women who are already members. According to this, those interested need to apply to the pool manager to get their membership period extended and the fee adjusted. To register for this scheme, which will be launched on May 8, the online link will be activated at 11 am that day. For more information, citizens can visit the website https://swimmingpool.the mcgm.gov.in, said coordinator of theatre and swimming pools Sandeep Vaishampayan.

Memberships are available at

>> Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool, Dadar West

>> General Arun Kumar Vaidya Olympic Swimming Pool, Chembur West

>> Sri Murbali Devi Swimming Pool, Dahisar East

>> Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Olympic Swimming Pool, Kandivli West