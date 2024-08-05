Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will start the Jan Samman Yatra from Dindori in Nashik district on August 8 and it will expand beyond NCP-held constituencies.

Ajit Pawar/ File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will start the Jan Samman Yatra, an outreach project by the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on 8 August in Dindori, Nashik district, the party stated on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, NCP working president Praful Patel emphasised the need for the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as well as its Mahayuti coalition allies—BJP and Shiv Sena—to unite and win the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

The NCP's top leadership, including Patel, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, cabinet ministers, and MLAs, demonstrated unity by attending the press conference when the Yatra itinerary was announced.

The NCP leadership has emphasised that the Jan Samman Yatra will expand beyond NCP-held constituencies. The outreach will also target districts represented by their allies, the Shiv Sena and the BJP, to show a strong front of the Mahayuti alliance ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls.

Patel claimed that Pawar will mingle with NCP workers to boost morale, as well as with BJP and Shiv Sena members to promote togetherness.

"We tend to take everyone along. Ajit Pawar will also meet workers of the Mahayuti alliance partners, the BJP and Shiv Sena, as we have to win the upcoming elections together. The objective of this yatra is to explain to the people that the NCP stands for the common man of Maharashtra, and we have implemented our schemes without any discrimination or prejudice in favour of or against any community or class," Patel stated.

Sunil Tatkare, state party president, indicated that the yatra will follow a hybrid approach, with the leadership travelling by bus and followers accompanying them in automobiles.

"Ajit Pawar will address meetings with women, youth, farmers, tribal people and other marginalised sections of the society, listen to their issues and explain the benefits of government schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin, Annapurna Yojana, Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana, Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana and bonus of Rs 5,000 per hectare for cotton and soya bean farmers," Tatkare said.

The yatra will be in north Maharashtra for five days, visiting 11 assembly constituencies across three districts. Pawar plans to visit Dindori, Devlali, Sinnar, Niphad, Yeola, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dhule, Amalner, Kopargaon, and Malegaon.

The first portion of the yatra will visit western Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Vidarbha before ending on August 31.

Former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal remarked that the yatra intends to alleviate concerns about the government's poor image. He underlined that the NCP leadership is devoted to positive and working for all elements of society, with a special emphasis on uplifting the socially and economically disadvantaged.