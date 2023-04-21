Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know date and time to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as one of the auspicious days in the Hindu religion. In 2023, the Akshaya Tritiya festival will be observed on April 22, Saturday
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as one of the auspicious days in the Hindu religion. In 2023, the Akshaya Tritiya festival will be observed on April 22, Saturday.
On this occasion, the Hindus prefer to buy gold jewelry and coin.
According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya puja will start from 07:49 am to 12:20 pm.
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 07:49 am on April 22, 2023
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:47 am on April 23, 2023
Gold is considered a symbol of wealth and purity, so the Hindus prefer to buy gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. On this day, it is believed to make new investments on this day.
Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Jewellers expect a strong season this year amid high gold prices
The gold purchase time on Saturday, April 22, 2023 is 07:49 am to April 23, 06:16 am
As per the Drik Panchang, take a look at Akshaya Tritiya muhurat in other cities:
07:49 AM to 12:33 PM - Pune
07:49 AM to 12:20 PM - New Delhi
07:49 AM to 12:08 PM - Chennai
07:49 AM to 12:26 PM - Jaipur
07:49 AM to 12:15 PM - Hyderabad
07:49 AM to 12:21 PM - Gurgaon
07:49 AM to 12:22 PM - Chandigarh
05:10 AM to 07:47 AM, Apr 23 - Kolkata
07:49 AM to 12:37 PM - Mumbai
07:49 AM to 12:18 PM - Bengaluru
07:49 AM to 12:38 PM - Ahmedabad
07:49 AM to 12:19 PM - Noida
Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej. It falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. God Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity, rules Akshaya Tritiya day.