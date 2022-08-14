Breaking News
Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai man, his son from drowning in Andamans

Updated on: 14 August,2022 11:21 AM IST  |  Port Blair
Representative Image


An alert lifeguard saved two tourists from drowning at the famed Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Sunday.


A father-son duo from Mumbai was on a trip to the islands, they said.

While bathing at the Radhanagar beach in Havelock Island in South Andaman district, they were caught in a current and started to drown. Noticing this, an alert lifeguard jumped into the waters and brought them out, officials said.


The blue flag Radhanagar beach is a major attraction for all visiting tourists. It is kept open for the public from 9 am to 5 pm with strict vigilance.

