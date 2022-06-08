All eyes on court decision about Deshmukh, Malik's plea for one-day bail to vote in RS polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Also, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has tested Covid-19 positive a couple days ago, will have to cast his vote towards the end of the voting procedure if he continues to remain infected

If a local court in Mumbai allows former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik to cast their votes in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, the two leaders will be brought to the Vidhan Bhavan, the state Legislature complex here, at a specific time to take part in the voting process, an official said here on Wednesday.

Also, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has tested Covid-19 positive a couple days ago, will have to cast his vote towards the end of the voting procedure if he continues to remain infected, he said.




Deshmukh and Malik, both NCP leaders who are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases, had sought temporary bail from a special court last week to vote in the RS polls. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Tuesday opposed their bail pleas, citing that they don't have the right to vote under the Representation of the People Act.


