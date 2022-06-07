RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights

Deshmukh and Malik, both NCP leaders who are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money-laundering cases, had sought temporary bail from a special court last week to vote in the RS polls

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the pleas of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik seeking one-day bail to vote in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, saying prisoners don't have the voting rights under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Deshmukh and Malik, both NCP leaders who are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money-laundering cases, had sought temporary bail from a special court last week to vote in the RS polls.

In its reply, the ED told the special court that Deshmukh is the main accused in the money laundering case registered against him and is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in November last year.

