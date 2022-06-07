Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Shiv Sena shifts MLAs to Mumbai Hotel to avoid poaching

Breaking News
Mumbai: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Shiv Sena shifts MLAs in hotel to avoid poaching
Updated on: 07 June,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Trident hotel is at stone's throw away from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly where voting will take place for the six Rajya Sabha seats

Sunil Prabhu. File Photo


Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has decided to shift its MLAs from a resort in suburban Malad to a five-star hotel in south Mumbai as part of a strategy to ward off poaching, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

All legislators of the Shiv Sena have been summoned to Mumbai and they will stay together till the polls on June 10, he said.




"We were in 'The Retreat' (at Madh island in northwest Mumbai) and all our ministers too were present there. That was part of our strategy. We will be moving to hotel 'The Trident' (in south Mumbai) today," Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sunil Prabhu said.


