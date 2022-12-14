Breaking News
Allot land for East Indian Bhavan in Mira Bhayandar: Citizen writes to civic body

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

A citizen writes to civic body, seeks a plot for the centre as part of city development plan

The groundbreaking ceremony for Hindi Bhasha Bhavan on Ghodbundar Road


East Indians of Mira Bhayandar have demanded a plot for East Indian Bhavan in the city development plan. An Uttan resident, Freeda Moraes, has written a letter to the civic body in this regard.


“The East Indian community is native here. We are the sons of the soil, but are not given priority. So many community centres are coming up in Mira Bhayandar, but not ours. When I met some civic officials about this, they said Catholics are self-sufficient and hence do not need this,” claimed Moraes. She added, “My demand is very simple. Our culture should be preserved as this culture was developed in this land.”



“The civic authority or government also provides funds for bhavans. Recently, the groundbreaking ceremony of Hindi Bhasha Bhavan at Ghodbundar Road was held. If they are doing that for other communities, they should do the same for us, East Indians, too,” she said.

Civic activist and member of the East Indian community Godfrey Pimenta said, “We have our distinct identity and culture which need to be preserved. In Mira Bhayandar, various community bhavans already exist. We have given our motherland for the development of the city.”

The Development Plan of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation came into effect in 1997 and its validity ended in 2017. Thereafter, the new draft plan was published by the state government in October and citizens could send suggestions and objections till November 28.

