Ambadas Danve refutes rumours of Thackeray aides exit Milind Narvekar is not leaving Uddhav
Ambadas Danve refutes rumours of Thackeray aide's exit: Milind Narvekar is not leaving Uddhav

Updated on: 23 April,2024 04:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

“Opponents have planted this fake news,” he said. Polling in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will be held on May 20

Ambadas Danve

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has dismissed reports claiming that Milind Narvekar, a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, would switch over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Some media reports claimed Shinde has offered Narvekar the candidature for Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated sitting MP Arvind Sawant.


“This is completely fake news. I spoke to Milind Narvekar regarding Uddhavji’s tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada and he is there with Uddhavji throughout,” Danve, who belongs to the Sena (UBT), said on Sunday. “Opponents have planted this fake news,” he said. Polling in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will be held on May 20. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


