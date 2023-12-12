Maharashtra Legislative Council LoP Ambadas Danve calls for SIT probe into special CBI judge B H Loya's death

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, Tuesday urged the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation judge B H Loya

File Photo

Danve's demand comes in response to the ongoing investigation into the death of Disha Salian, with the government forming an Special Investigation Team (SIT) last year to look into the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, reportedly passed away from cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, while attending a colleague's daughter's wedding in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

During last year's winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of an SIT to investigate Disha Salian's death on June 9, 2020. The Mumbai police had ruled her death as a suicide, but some leaders raised suspicions of murder, attempting to involve Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in the case.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad, have advocated for an Special Investigation Team probe in Disha Salian's case, asserting that it would dispel doubts surrounding the circumstances of her death.

In response to questions regarding the Special Investigation Team investigation into Disha Salian's case, Danve stated on Tuesday that the government's announcement had been made last year, with numerous investigations conducted thus far.

He insisted that if the government was willing to probe Disha Salian's death, it should also extend its inquiry to the demise of Judge Loya. Danve addressed reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently in progress.

Addressing another query regarding the government's decision to audit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Danve suggested that similar audits should be conducted for municipal corporations in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, and Thane.

Meanwhile, leaders from the opposition parties in Maharashtra state assembly, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the state government of the critical condition of health services.

The leaders, including those from Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, gathered outside the Vidhan Bhavan to voice their concerns (With input from agencies)