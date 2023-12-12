Leaders from the opposition parties in Maharashtra state assembly, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the state government of the critical condition of health services

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Opposition leaders protest against Maharashtra govt; allege health services on ventilator support x 00:00

Leaders from the opposition parties in Maharashtra state assembly, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the state government of the critical condition of health services.

The leaders, including those from Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, gathered outside the Vidhan Bhavan to voice their concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing white coats, carrying stethoscopes, and with a symbolic stretcher, the leaders, such as Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, raised slogans against Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and the health department.

Danve addressed reporters, asserting that the health services in the state have witnessed a concerning deterioration. He highlighted reported deaths in government hospitals across various regions, including Nagpur, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalwa in Thane district.

"The health services in Maharashtra are on ventilator support," stated Danve, emphasizing the severity of the situation. He alleged a shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals and criticized the government for its purported inability to provide adequate healthcare to patients.

The opposition leaders referenced specific incidents, such as the deaths of at least 31 patients, including infants, at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in September.

Also read: Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stock

Additionally, they pointed out the recorded deaths of 18 patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane reported 18 deaths in a 24-hour period in August.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government informed the state assembly on Tuesday that as many as 147 people have died in road accidents in Mumbai between January and June 2023.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur. He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan.

“Between January and June, 132 accidents took place in Mumbai and 147 people died in them. The RTO officials have already undertaken vehicle inspection drive to prevent such incidents,” the CM said. (With inputs from agencies)