Breaking News
Mumbai: KRK gets bail in controversial tweets case
Mumbai: Court permits jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik to undergo renal scan
SC grants liberty to Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC for quashing Sitapur FIR
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Court rejects Vidhie's plea for nod to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ambulance struck in traffic during Amit Shahs visit cops say it was not carrying any emergency patient

Mumbai: Ambulance struck in traffic during Amit Shah's visit; cops say it was not carrying any emergency patient

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

After the enquiry, it has been verified by the traffic official present at the spot that there was no emergency patient in the ambulance and due to defect, the ambulance driver was unable to switch off the siren. The allegation is false, the Traffic Police said in a statement issued on the official Twitter handle.

Mumbai: Ambulance struck in traffic during Amit Shah's visit; cops say it was not carrying any emergency patient

Representational Pic


The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday dismissed the allegation that an ambulance was held up allegedly for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy to pass, an official said.


The police said the ambulance was not carrying any emergency patient and that its siren kept wailing due to technical defect, a day after videos and images emerged showing the ambulance waiting in traffic at suburban Andheri while the convoy passes by.

"After the enquiry, it has been verified by the traffic official present at the spot that there was no emergency patient in the ambulance and due to defect, the ambulance driver was unable to switch off the siren. The allegation is false," the Traffic Police said in a statement issued on the official Twitter handle.


After the video went viral, many netizens slammed the BJP and the "VIP culture".

IN PHOTOS: Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

"Never before would you imagine this in Mumbai, an ambulance was kept waiting to allow Amit Shah's convoy to pass. Amit Shah is technically a Z+ protectee (a VIP & not VVIP). Yet roads were closed for the first time...that BJP is in power now," tweeted Saket Gokhale.

Responding to the traffic police's clarification, Abhijeet Padole tweeted, "Ambulance is always on emergency...what do you mean by there was no emergency patient? If there is a patient in the ambulance it is an emergency. If no patient means the ambulance is on the way to pick up the patient. Stop covering your flaws''.

''The ambulance may be going to pick up a patient who was in urgent need. How did you conclude that the ambulance did not have a patient inside and that the siren of the same was faulty? Has the constable on duty inquired? This is to just cover up the flaws,'' another Twitter user said.

Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.

He also visited the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Do you believe in astrology?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai news mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK