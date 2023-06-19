Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amid rising debts worker steals 216 gm gold plate

Amid rising debts, worker steals 216 gm gold plate

Updated on: 19 June,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Accused, identified as Hanif Malik, committed the crime due to mounting debt and the need to repay his loans

Amid rising debts, worker steals 216 gm gold plate

The accused, Hanif Malik, in police custody

Listen to this article
Amid rising debts, worker steals 216 gm gold plate
x
00:00

A 27-year-old employee of a jewellery-making unit has been arrested by the Kandivli police for allegedly stealing a gold plate worth Rs 8.65 lakh. The police stated that the accused, identified as Hanif Malik, committed the crime due to his mounting debt and the need to repay his loans. Hanif Malik, who hails from West Bengal, had recently relocated to Mumbai and was working at a gold factory situated behind Chandira Hotel in Kandivli West. During the investigation, the police traced the accused to Surat, where he was hiding.


According to the police officers, on June 16, the factory owner entrusted Hanif Malik with a 216-gram gold plate worth Rs 8,65,200 for the purpose of making gold chains. However, Malik fled with the gold plate from the factory the same day. The factory owner promptly reported the incident to the Kandivli police, who assembled a team consisting of Senior Inspector Sandip Vishwasrao, Sohan Kadam, Police Inspector Hemant Gite, Police Sub-Inspector Indrajeet Bhise, and others to apprehend the accused. With the aid of CCTV cameras and technical support, the police successfully tracked Malik’s movements to Surat, leading to his arrest. Additionally, the police managed to recover the stolen gold plates.



Do you practice ecotourism?
kandivli mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK