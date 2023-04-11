Amid row over Savarkar, CM Shinde announces birth anniversary of Savarkar to be celebrated as ‘Swatantra Veer Gaurav Din’

Savarkar has been a centre of political war of words in India. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification from parliament said, “My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I won't apologise"

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, April 11, took to twitter to announce that the birth anniversary of Savarkar, May 28, will be celebrated as 'Swatantra Veer Gaurav Din' by the state government.

“On the day, various programs will be organized for the propagation of the ideas of Swatantra Veer Savarkar,” the tweet read.

The official twitter account of the chief minister’s office further said that Savarkar has made a “great contribution for the country's independence and national development.”

“Industries Minister Uday Samant had demanded to celebrate 'Swatantryaveer Gaurav Din' to salute his patriotism, courage and progressive thoughts,” it added.

Savarkar has been a centre of political war of words in India. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification from parliament said, “My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I won't apologise." This, he said in response to several allegations made by BJP leaders who also demanded Rahul to apologise to PM Modi for his remarks in London.

Savarkar’s ‘Hindutva and Hindu nationalism’ is a point of contention, while many criticise, there are many who stand in favour of Savarkar's views.