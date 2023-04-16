Breaking News
Amit Shah in Mumbai on two-day visit, here's all you need to know

Updated on: 16 April,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Soon after he arrived in the city, Shah called on BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde to offer condolences on the demise of his mother earlier this week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis upon his arrival in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.


Soon after he arrived in the city, Shah called on BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde to offer condolences on the demise of his mother earlier this week. Later, he met leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction at a government guesthouse, where he will stay overnight.



"Extended a very warm welcome to our leader, Hon Union Home Minister @AmitShah bhai, as he arrived in Mumbai. CM @mieknathshinde ji, cabinet colleagues, party leaders, MPs, MLAs too welcomed him," deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.


According to reports, Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of the state unit to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. 

Also Read: Amit Shah to confer Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

The meeting will take place at Sahyadri State Guest House. There will be discussions about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources told news agency ANI.

Shah’s visit assumes significance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections this year and the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2024.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the strategy of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government.

On Sunday morning, Shah will confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to a spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

After the award ceremony, Shah will fly to Goa where he is scheduled to address a public meeting.

(With inputs from Agencies)

