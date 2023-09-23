Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today, meet Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadanavis

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the official residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis on Saturday to worship Lord Ganesha during his day-long visit to Mumbai

File photo/ANI

Shah will start his visit to the city by worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesha established by 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' in the Bandra West area and offering prayers at another famous Ganesha idol, the Lalbaug Raja at Lalbaug, Parel in Mumbai in the afternoon, ANI reported.

After worshipping Lord Ganesha idols established in two separate localities in the city, the Union Home Minister will take Darshan of the idol of Lord Ganesha established at Varsha Bungalow of CM Shinde and Sagar Bungalow of Deputy CM Fadanavis.

The Home Minister will also participate in the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' organized by Mumbai University and Sahakar Bharati on Saturday evening.

It is learnt that the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture will be held at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus on Saturday.

Inamdar, who was one of the founding fathers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Gujarat, is known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentor.

The Memorial lecture is being organised by the varsity in association with Sahakar Bharati “a pan-India organisation of Co-Operators and Co-Operatives” founded by Inamdar, popularly known as the 'Vakil Saheb' of RSS.

Inamdar was deputed in Gujarat as an RSS pracharak to inspire youngsters to join the organisation, during which PM Modi first met him in the 1960s. Inamdar is credited with shaping PM Modi’s career within the RSS. The PM has also written a biography on Inamdar, titled 'Setubandh'.

The Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture was last held at Mumbai University in 2017. The then Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest for the lecture.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government is making sincere attempts to draft laws in a simple manner and in Indian languages to the maximum extent.

Inaugurating the International Lawyers' Conference here, he said the language used to write laws and in the judicial process plays a big role in ensuring justice.

"We in the Indian government are thinking that law should be produced in two ways. One draft will be in the language you are used to," he said to the audience drawn from the legal field. "The second draft will be in a language which the country's common man can understand. He should consider the law his own." (Agencies)