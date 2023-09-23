One city, many faiths: Amidst the chaos, celebrating Mumbai's unity in diversity

Mumbai stands as a testament to India's religious diversity. As one of the world's fourth most populous cities, boasting a vibrant population of over 22 million people, Mumbai is a bustling metropolis where various faiths and beliefs converge harmoniously
File photo for representation. AFP
