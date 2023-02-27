An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi, says Jitendra Awhad

The MLA said that "It is an insult to Maharashtra that the Governor made his maiden speech in Hindi and it is unfortunate that today is Marathi Language Day"

Jitendra Awhad. File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday slammed Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais for giving a speech to members of both Houses in Hindi on Marathi Language Day.

"It is an insult to Maharashtra that the Governor made his maiden speech in Hindi and it is unfortunate that today is Marathi Language Day," he said.

"Durga Bhagwat said Marathi was born before Sanskrit. All members came together in Assembly today to seek classical language status for Marathi, but the Governor gave speech in Hindi," Awhad added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state legislative Assembly that a delegation with meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek classical language status for Marathi.

"A delegation of legislators will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request seeking classical language status for Marathi. Along with officials, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will meet the prime minister demanding action over it," the Chief Minister said.

NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking for details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.