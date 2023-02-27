Breaking News
'Customs, traditions and functioning of both legislative houses being ignored'
An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi, says Jitendra Awhad
Uddhav Thackeray dubs EC as bogus, calls Shinde faction creepers, thieves
Law cannot be instrument of oppression, says Bombay High Court
Mumbai: Water supply in parts of city to be affected, see complete list of areas

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi says Jitendra Awhad

An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi, says Jitendra Awhad

Updated on: 27 February,2023 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

The MLA said that "It is an insult to Maharashtra that the Governor made his maiden speech in Hindi and it is unfortunate that today is Marathi Language Day"

An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi, says Jitendra Awhad

Jitendra Awhad. File Photo


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday slammed Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais for giving a speech to members of both Houses in Hindi on Marathi Language Day.


"It is an insult to Maharashtra that the Governor made his maiden speech in Hindi and it is unfortunate that today is Marathi Language Day," he said.



"Durga Bhagwat said Marathi was born before Sanskrit. All members came together in Assembly today to seek classical language status for Marathi, but the Governor gave speech in Hindi," Awhad added.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state legislative Assembly that a delegation with meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek classical language status for Marathi.

Also read: Maha govt spending money extravagantly, ignoring key issues: Ajit Pawar

"A delegation of legislators will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request seeking classical language status for Marathi. Along with officials, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will meet the prime minister demanding action over it," the Chief Minister said.

NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking for details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.

Jitendra Awhad news mumbai news nationalist congress party mumbai maharashtra MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK