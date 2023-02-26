Breaking News
Maha govt spending money extravagantly, ignoring key issues: Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 26 February,2023 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly was speaking to reporters here on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday accused the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government of spending money in an "extravagant" manner while ignoring the key issues being faced by common people and farmers.


The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly was speaking to reporters here on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature.



"The state government is extravagantly spending crores of rupees to show their smiling faces, instead of solving the woes of the common man. We have decided to boycott the invitation for high tea. Instead, we will meet the new Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, and share our concerns with him," the former deputy chief minister said.


"The state government announced aid for different purposes in the past some months, but that assistance is yet to reach the affected people or beneficiaries of schemes. I have noticed this during my recent visits to different places across Maharashtra," he said.

Inflation is going up, due to which the cost of production has increased for farmers. However, the agricultural produce is not getting a good price in the market, Pawar said.

He announced that the opposition parties were boycotting the customary team party hosted by the Shinde government on the eve of the session.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), said, "The state government has changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv. The Union government's communication to the state government clearly says that the names of those two districts can also be changed, but the state has failed to implement it. 

